Longding KVK team visits orange orchard

LONGDING, 7 Mar: A team of Longding KVK conducted a field visit on Thursday to assess the health and productivity of the range orchard owned by one Ngunlih Joham in Wanu village in Longding district.

While interacting with the farmers, KVK CTO (Agronomy) A Kiran Singh emphasised the importance of proper orchard management, soil health, irrigation techniques, and nutrient management to enhance fruit quality and yield. He encouraged the farmers to adopt organic mulching and intercropping practices to improve soil fertility and moisture conservation.

Plant protection scientist Dr Deep Narayan Mishra observed the presence of various diseases and insect pests affecting the orange trees and suggested measures to control disease. He also emphasised the importance of balanced fertilisation and soil amendments to strengthen plant immunity against diseases.

Kanubari Block Mission Management Unit coordinator (farm livelihood), Khonnan Kajah facilitated discussions between the experts and farmers during the field visit.