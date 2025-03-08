DC issues order banning forcible donation-seeking

ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav on Friday issued and order banning collection of donations by individuals, groups, unions and associations from officers “by any form of coercion, pressure, intimidation, or force.”

The order stated that “such demands for monetary contributions in the name of donation under duress are illegal in nature, and the practice of soliciting donations in this manner not only results in undue mental distress for the officers involved but also contributes to absenteeism and disrupts the efficient delivery of public services to citizens.”

The order also stated that “no individual, group, or union shall visit the residences of officers and offices for the purpose of soliciting donations, during or after official working hours.”

“Any individual found to be engaging in forceful donation practices will be prosecuted as per the applicable laws and regulation,” stated the order.