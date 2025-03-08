Students from IGTAMSU visit trade & commerce office in Ziro

ZIRO, 7 Mar: A group of students from the commerce department of the Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU), led by the university’s Commerce Department Assistant Professor Sweety M Marak, visited the trade & commerce department at the mini-secretariat building here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday and interacted with Trade Development Officer Tai Arun on various trade and commerce-related topics.

Responding to queries on topics ranging from business to entrepreneurship, startups, and import and export, Arun informed the students that “the state government is committed to ease of doing business in the state, and in this regard a single-window online eodb portal has been launched through which all the important public services, including issuing of trade licence, are being provided online.”

He further informed the students about the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park, located in Itanagar, “which is a dedicated body to provide access to resources and expertise to startups and new ventures.”

Further, he informed them about various loan schemes of the government in promoting entrepreneurship, and also told them about handholding training on export for local prospective exporters, “which is being organised annually by the state trade & commerce department, in association with Kolkata (WB)-based Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.”

The visiting team from the IGTAMSU and the trade & commerce department agreed to collaborate on trade and commerce-related programmes in the future. (DIPRO)