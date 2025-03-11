DBC celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

JOLLANG, 10 Mar: The Women’s Cell of Don Bosco College (DBC) celebrated the International Women’s Day on Monday for the female staff and students of the college.

The event was aimed at recognising and honouring the contributions of women, while promoting gender equality and empowerment.

The programme was attended by Itanagar Women Police Station Sub-inspector Bamang Yakum, and Florence Nightingale Award 2018 recipient Tage Munya.

DBC Women’s Cell Chairperson Jasmine Kimsing in her address emphasised the significance of the occasion and the ongoing efforts toward women’s empowerment.

DBC Rector Fr CD Mathai delivered an inspiring speech on the importance of education and empowerment in advancing women’s rights and opportunities.

Munya encouraged the students to strive for financial independence and pursue their passions. She stressed on the importance of self-reliance and determination in achieving success.

Yakum spoke on sexual harassment, domestic violence, and other critical issues affecting women. She also raised awareness among female students, equipping them with knowledge about their rights, legal protections, and avenues for seeking help.

DBC Women’s Cell member Christina Daimari also spoke.