Consumer Rights Day observed

SEPPA, 13 Mar: The World Consumer Rights Day, themed ‘A just transition to a sustainable lifestyle’, was observed at Kameng Hall here in East Kameng district on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Seppa ADC (i/c) Kenli Riba.

The event was organised by the Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs Department, in collaboration with the East Kameng Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The event aimed to raise awareness about consumer rights while highlighting the importance of ethical consumption, sustainability, and equitable transitions in global markets.

The discussions underscored the need for responsible consumer behaviour and collaborative efforts to create a more just and environmentally conscious economy. (DIPRO)