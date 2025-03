ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: Four powerlifters from Arunachal Pradesh Para left here for New Delhi on Saturday to take part in the 23rd Senior and 17th Junior National Para Powerlifting Championships, 2025, scheduled to be held there from 17 to 19 March.

The athletes are Bale Labung (49kg), Taj Richo (55kg), Tarh Rade (75kg), and Techi Sonu (80kg).

While Labung and Richo will compete in the junior category, Rade and Sonu will compete in the senior category.

Nich Apam is the team manager.