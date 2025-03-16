Zonal rounds of 20th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament begins today

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: The zonal rounds of the 20th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (SLFT) is beginning on 16 March.

This year, 28 district teams will battle it out across four zones for a place in the final round of the state’s most prestigious football competition, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) said in a release.

Tirap, Changlang, Namsai (host), Anjaw, Lohit, Dibang Valley, and Lower Dibang Valley have been placed in Zone 1 (Namsai), while the teams in Zone 2 include host Lower Siang, East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, Leparada and Shi-Yomi. The venue for Zone 2 is Nari.

Zone 3 comprises host Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, APPSC B, Kra Daadi, Keyi Panyor and Kurung Kumey. The Zone 3 matches will be played in Daporijo.

Capital Complex, East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, West Kameng, Bichom, and Tawang are in Zone 4 (Tawang).

While the matches for Zones 1, 2 and 3 will start on 16 May, the Zone 4 matches in Tawang will begin on 17 March.

Papum Pare being the defending champion has been given automatic qualification for the final round.

The final round will be held at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia at a later date to be fixed by the APFA.