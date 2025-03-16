Aturto 3.0 to be held in Dirang

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: Aturto, Arunachal Pradesh’ premier MMA promotion, has announced Aturto 3.0, set to take place on 26 April in Dirang in West Kameng district.

The announcement was made by Aturto CEO Higio Taarak during the Yuva Kalakar 2.0, Bomdila edition.

Founded by Higio Taarak and Hage Omo, Aturto has grown into a major platform, providing opportunities not just for local fighters but also for MMA athletes from across India and abroad. Sanctioned by the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts of India and the Federation of Mixed Martial Arts India, the promotion ensures that its events meet international standards.

The previous edition, Aturto 2.3, held in December, marked its transition to professional MMA, featuring international fighters. One of the highlights was Punyajit Likharu, trained at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, securing a victory over Korea’s Kim Jun-Seok.

Beyond fight nights, Aturto is committed to developing MMA in Arunachal, conducting workshops and fitness programmes in partnership with the Arunachal Press Club and law enforcement agencies.

With Dirang set to host the next showdown, Aturto 3.0 promises another action-packed event featuring fighters from around the world. Fight card details and ticket information will be announced soon.