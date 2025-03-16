Voluntary blood donation camp held at assembly complex

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: A two-day voluntary blood donation camp, themed ‘Be cool, give blood,’ commenced on Saturday at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly complex.

The event, being organised by the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation in memory of late Nima Wangmu Thongdok, is being held in collaboration with the NSS unit of the higher & technical education directorate.

The initiative aims to promote the spirit of compassion and community service by encouraging voluntary blood donation to save lives.

During the event, Speaker Tesam Pongte felicitated Ramesh Jeke, chairman of the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, for his outstanding contributions to blood donation efforts.

Through his NGO, Jeke has played a crucial role in saving thousands of lives over the years by organising similar camps across the state.

The camp witnessed participation of volunteers, highlighting the growing awareness of the importance of blood donation. (Speaker’s PR Cell)