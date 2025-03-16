Orientation prog on sericulture held

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 15 Mar: Assam’s Lakhimpur-based regional extension centre of the Central Silk Board, in collaboration with NGO Lisang Donyi Welfare Society (LDWS), conducted a five-day orientation programme on muga and eri culture in Oyan village in East Siang district.

The programme, which concluded on Saturday, was aimed at imparting technical knowledge among the local muga and eri farmers and promoting sustainable sericulture practices for livelihood improvement.

The training covered crucial aspects of sericulture, including scientific rearing and disease management of silkworms, host plant cultivation, demonstration on extraction of the gulden threads, and value addition in silk products.

Also, there was an expert-farmer interaction on the concluding day, wherein sericulture scientists replied to various queries from the farmers.

Resource persons, including sericulture scientists Dr. Diganta Mech, Dr. Vijay N, Sericulture deputy director Dagmo Riba, and zonal officer Talong Tadeng highlighted the importance of adopting modern sericulture practices, strengthening market linkages, and leveraging government schemes to enhance productivity and income generation.

LDWS general secretary Jiten Pait spoke about the importance of such training and benefits.

Thirty eri and muga farmers of Sille-Oyan area attended the training.