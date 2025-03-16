Tasing inaugurates sub-post office in Boleng

BOLENG, 15 Mar: Rural development minister Ojing Tasing on Saturday inaugurated a sub-post office here in Siang district.

On the occasion, the minister also distributed passbooks for various savings schemes to account holders.

Tasing said that the post office would not only benefit the people of Boleng but the entire Siang district. He encouraged the public to utilise the facilities provided by the postal department.

Siang deputy commissioner P.N Thungon urged the postal department to conduct awareness programmes on financial inclusion and financial literacy at the village level.

The sub-post office in Boleng will operate with a new pin code – 791004.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Osi Pabin Mibang also attended the programme. (DIPRO)