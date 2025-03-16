Plantation drive carried out

AALO, 15 Mar: The Memo Ao Welfare Society (MAWS), in collaboration with the West Siang district administration and the forest department, carried out a plantation drive along the national highway in Pushi Bango area in Bagra circle on Saturday, under the ‘Dolu em kaken be molaju (Let’s make villages beautiful)’ initiative.

More than 1,000 tree saplings were planted during the drive, which was also attended by ADC Mabi Taipodia Jini, Bagra CO Jumi Ete, Divisional Forest Officer Gopin Padu, the RFO, GBs, panchayat leaders, and members of SHGs.

The MAWS donated 1,000 saplings and protector fencing.