Training prog on brooding mgmt in poultry

BASAR, 15 Mar: A three-day hands-on training programme on ‘Brooding management in poultry’ was organised at the ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre here in Leparada district from 12-14 March under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Poultry Breeding.

The training aimed to enhance poultry-rearing skills among farmers, focusing on brooder construction using locally available materials, proper feeding practices, vaccination protocols, and overall chick management.

A total of 25 farmers from Leparada and West Siang districts participated in the programme.

As part of the initiative, each participant received 50-days-old Vanaraja chicks, 50 kgs of poultry starter feed, essential veterinary medicines, and Ranikhet disease vaccines to support their poultry-rearing efforts.

The initiative is expected to strengthen traditional backyard poultry farming, ensuring improved nutrition and economic sustainability for rural communities.

The training was led by senior scientists Dr. Joken Bam and Dr. Doni Jini, scientists Dr. T. Angami and RA Alone, and technical officer Dr. Bali Yomgam.