ASMITA City League launched

CHIMPU, 16 Mar: The Sports Department launched the ASMITA City League at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) here on Saturday.

The league will feature judo, archery, weightlifting and badminton, and will be held among the students of Khelo India State Centre of Excellence and the district level Khelo India centres.

Attending the launch programme, Sports Director Tadar Appa outlined the significance of the ASMITA League, which stands for ‘Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action’ League.

This central government initiative is aimed at promoting sports development at the grassroots level while fostering inclusivity and equity in sports, Appa said.

He expressed happiness over the remarkable achievements of the women athletes of the state, particularly highlighting the impressive performances of female students from SLSA who have secured back-to-back medals at the National Games.

Appa said that the state government is committed to increasing women’s participation in sports, ensuring proper training and coaching, and creating an equal gender ratio atall the Khelo India centres.

The ASMITA League is expected to serve as a significant step in advancing the sports culture in Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring not only excellence but also gender equality and inclusivity in athletic development, he said.

SLSA Principal Likha Vidha, Sports Officer (HQ) Nada Apa, Arunachal Pradesh Judo Association secretary Rahul Mipi, and officials from the Sports Department, Khelo India State Centre of Excellence and SLSA attended the programme.

Meanwhile, the judo event of the league concluded here on Sunday.

Results:

Category -40 kg

Gold – Raki Mane (KICSE, SLSA), Sil: Nikja Mamnam (KICSE, SLSA), Br: Pongam Pansa (KIC, Tirap)

Category -44 kg

Gold: Nang Nishani Khen (KICSE, SLSA), Sil: Tadar Pari (KICSE, SLSA), Br: Jum Jabasow (KICSE, SLSA), Br: Litse Sumnyam (KIC, Tirap)

Category -48 kg

Gold: Monjula Marai (KICSE, SLSA), Sil: Chumto Lamkhu (KICSE, SLSA), Br: Kayal Milli (KICSE, SLSA)

Category -52 kg

Gold: Bakey Meme (KICSE, SLSA), Sil: Rumi Tekseng (KICSE, SLSA), Br: Jiyamlu Ngadong (KICSE, SLSA), Br: Phangcha Phuksa (KIC, Tirap)

Category -57 kg

Gold: Ngoingem Bo (KICSE, SLSA), Sil: Pona Jenchen (KICSE, SLSA), Br: Chapho Hakhun (KICSE, SLSA), Br: Nang Anjali Longkan (KICSE, SLSA)

Category +57 kg

Gold: Luna Techi Tara (KICSE, SLSA), Sil: Tunu Gamlin (KICSE, SLSA), Br: Sherap Lhamu (KICSE, SLSA).

The archery event will be held on 18 and 19 March. Archers from district level Khelo India centres in Tawang, Anini (Dibang Valley), East Siang, and Lower Subansiri, along with participants from KISCE and SLSA will compete in the event.