Tadar Tang Football Tournament begins

ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: The zonal rounds of the 20th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament began in Namsai (Zone 1), Nari (Zone 2) and Daporijo (Zone 3) on Sunday.

In Namsai, the action began with a captivating clash between Tirap and Changlang. Tirap initially took the lead through Dalai Wangpan’s goal in the 11th minute, but Changlang turned the game around when Dorjee Tsewang equalised in the 44th minute and then sealed a 2-1 victory with Limtu Jugli’s decisive goal in the 90th minute.

In another match, Namsai edged past Anjaw 1-0. Joynath Mili scored the winning goal in the 85th minute.

The third match of Zone 1 saw Lohit overpowering Dibang Valley with a convincing 3-1 win.

Lohit’s Gaurav Pomu Kirat opened the scoring in the 8th minute, followed by goals from Sosel Tayang in the 28th minute and Beron Karap in the 47th minute. Nunumi Mihu scored the lone goal for Dibang Valley in the 87th minute.

In Nari, host Lower Siang recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leparada. Ito Bomjen scored the winner in the 29th minute.

West Siang defeated Upper Siang 2-0, with a goal from Kenya Doji in the 11th minute and an own goal in the 34th minute.

In another engaging match, Siang displayed their prowess by thrashing East Siang 3-0, as Neymar Pajing scored a remarkable hat-trick of goals in the 17th, 25th, and 51st minutes.

In Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district, Keyi Panyor secured a 2-0 win over Kra Daadi. Kon Tolu scored both the goals in the 6th and the 43rd minute.

Lower Subansiri also put on a dominant performance, defeating APPSCB 4-0. Their goals came from a penalty by Tapi Hakhe in the 17th minute, a brace from Kago Duyu in the 37th and the 90+5 minute, and an additional strike by Landi Milo in the 38th minute.

Upper Subansiri and Kamle played out a thrilling 2-2 draw. Upper Subansiri’s goals were scored by Tatu Riamuk Cherom in the 80th minute and Phungpha Pansa in the 90+5 minute, while Kamle’s equalisers were netted by Thotngayung Hungyo in the 45+3 minute and Thotreimung MP in the 78th minute.??The Zone 4 matches will start on Monday in Tawang.