DTOs, TIOs undergo refresher course in Kaziranga

ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: The state Tourism Department organised a refresher course for the district tourism officers (DTO) and tourist information officers (TIO) of the state in Kaziranga in Assam on 13 March.

Themed ‘Creating a sustainable future, roadmap for district tourism development’, the event brought together 17 tourism officers with the goal of improving the overall tourist experience and fostering sustainable tourism practices.

The training emphasised on effective strategies to promote rural and off-the-beaten-path destinations, showcasing how in situ festivals (festivals celebrated in their original locations) can serve as powerful tools for rural tourism promotion. It also underscored the importance of responsible tourism practices that protect the environment and benefit local communities.

In addition to the training sessions, the programme featured a coordination meeting with departments’heads, where key officials discussed various topics related to tourism management, cross-departmental collaboration, and strategies for improving the local tourism infrastructure.

The meeting provided the tourism officers an opportunity to share ideas and develop plans to address challenges facing the sector.

The participants also had an opportunity to visit Phumen Engti, a community-based tourism village in Karbi Anglong the next day, where they were introduced to the rich cultural heritage of the region.

During the visit, the participants explored various craft-making traditions, including pottery, weaving, and local sericulture products. This immersive experience allowed the tourism officers to witness firsthand the vibrant crafts and skills that form the backbone of rural tourism in the area, showcasing the potential for promoting rural artisans and their products to a wider audience.