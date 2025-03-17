Army organises football tournament in Seppa

SEPPA, 16 Mar: The Indian Army, in collaboration with the East Kameng district administration, organised a football tournament here from 14-16 March, under is Operation Sadbhavana.

Coordinated by the district sports officer, the event aimed to promote sportsmanship, foster community engagement, and encourage youth participation.

The tournament culminated with the final match between Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Pampoli and GHSS Seppa. Demonstrating exceptional skill and teamwork, GHSS Seppa clinched the championship title with 3-1 goals.

The final match was witnessed by, among other, DC (i/c) Kenli Riba, and Seppa ADC Yomgam Marde. (DIPRO)