Police, tour guides can play vital role in tourism promotion: Sonam

AALO, 16 Mar: Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam said that the police and tour guides can play a vital role in promoting sustainable tourism, as they are the first persons to face the visiting tourists from different parts of the country and the world.

Addressing the inaugural session of a cultural guide training programme for Siang region here in West Siang district on Sunday, Sonam informed the trainees that the government is providing various schemes and subsidies for enthusiastic stakeholders in tourism.

She also highlighted the benefits of homestay hosting as means of livelihood.

West Siang SP Kardak Riba asked the participants to be job providers instead of job seekers through tourism. He urged everyone to contribute in ensuring a healthy atmosphere for tourists.

Riba informed also that police constables are being trained batch-wise to effectively handle tourists.

Attending as resource person, Raj Basu from Help Tourism said that youths’ engagement in tourism is the need of the hour.

West Siang DTO TK Kopak encouraged the youths towards tourism activities, including homestay, for self employment.

Around 30 participants from West Siang, Shi-Yomi, Siang, Leparada and Upper Siang districts are attending the two-day training programme.