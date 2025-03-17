Weeklong IWD celebration concludes at DNGC

ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: The Women’s Cell of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here celebrated the International Women’s Day (IWD) with a weeklong programme, organising a series of events under the theme ‘Accelerate Action – For Gender Equality, Women’s Rights, and Health Empowerment’.

The celebration commenced on 8 March with DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan addressing the audience on gender discrimination and inequality. Highlighting the exceptional managerial skills and dedication of women across various fields, he emphasised the significant role of mothers in shaping the society.

On 11 March, an interactive session on women’s mental wellbeing was held at Nyari Welly girls’ hostel under the theme ‘Empowered minds and resilient lives’.

Psychologist and counsellor Jomyir Bagra from TELEMANAS AP, State Mental Hospital, Midpu, spoke on stress, anxiety, and depression, emphasising the importance of breaking stereotypes and acknowledging mental health as a serious concern. She also addressed students’ queries on mental wellbeing.

The celebration culminated on 15 March with lecture sessions on ‘Empowered women, holistic wellness: The synergy of yoga, nutrition, and mindfulness’.

Tage Kanya Hano, a yoga and Bharatnatyam teacher and founder of CK Bliss-Health & Rhythm, elaborated the eight aspects of yoga, stressing its role in balancing the body, mind, and soul for overall wellbeing. She urged women, particularly mothers, to incorporate yoga into their daily lives.

Tage Kaku, a nutrition and lifestyle coach, spoke on the importance of a balanced diet for mental and physical wellbeing. She encouraged women to adopt healthy eating habits amid modern-day challenges.

DNGC Women’s Cell convener Dr Priyanka Dutta outlined the cell’s objectives of promoting awareness on women empowerment, health, gender equality, and social issues.

Women’s Cell member Nyabi Bagra elaborated the initiatives taken to enhance self-esteem and confidence among women students.