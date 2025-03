ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh bagged two medals on the opening day of the 2nd IIS Sangai Cup Judo,2025 in Imphal, Manipur on Sunday.

Ragi Techi won a silver medal in the sub-junior boys below 55kg category, while Doresi Lap won a bronze medal in the sub-junior girls below 52kg category, Arunachal Judo Association general secretary Rahul Mipi said.