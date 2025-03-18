SEC to hold summary revision of electoral rolls

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: The State Election Commission (SEC) will hold summary revision of electoral rolls for panchayati raj institutions and municipal bodies of the state with 1 January, 2025 as qualifying date, an official said on Monday.

The draft publication of rolls will be carried out on 17 April, said SEC undersecretary Tage Nipa. The period of filing of claims and objections will be from 17 April to 8 May.

The reading of relevant part/section of electoral rolls in gram sabha/local bodies for verification of names, will be on 19-21 April.

Nipa said that the SEC will conduct a special campaign

with booth-level agents of political parties for receiving claims and objections on 24 and 25April.

The disposal of claims and objections will be done from 8 to 29 May.

The preparation and printing of the supplementary list will be done on 10 June, while the final publication of electoral rolls will be on 16 June, the official said.

The official directed the electoral registration officers/assistant electoral registration officers to conduct the summary revision of e-rolls strictly as per the provisions contained in the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997 (Preparation of E-rolls) Rules, 2002.

Elections to the two-tier panchayat and municipal bodies in Itanagar and Pasighat in East Siang district are due in November-December 2025. (PTI)