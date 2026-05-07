SEPPA, 6 May: The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) here in East Kameng has facilitated its first adoption case, giving an abandoned child a new family.

The DCPU said that nearly three years ago, an abandoned child was found within the district, with no trace of parents or guardians.

Despite extensive efforts and thorough inquiries conducted by the authorities concerned, no individual came forward to claim the child. Recognizing the urgency of the situation and the child’s right to safety and care, the DCPU intervened promptly, ensuring immediate protection and support in accordance with legal provisions. The DCPU said it placed the child into a loving and nurturing adoptive family.

The case was handled with diligence and care, strictly following the procedures outlined under the Adoption Regulations and relevant child protection laws.

The entire adoption process was carried out smoothly, with sensitivity and professionalism under the guidance and supervision of East Kameng DC in-charge Yashaswini B, who also is the chairperson of the DCPU. (DIPRO)