ITANAGAR, 6 May: The department of Fire and Emergency Services has become the fifth department in the state to operationalize the single window clearance system by onboarding three new services.

The services are application for fire safety certificate, NOC from fire department prior to construction activities, and renewal of fire safety certificate. The services are now available on state single window clearance/ ease of doing business portal, www.eodb.arunachal.gov.in.

A team from the planning & investment department along with members from the EoDB Cell conducted hands-on training for officials of the department of Fire & Emergency Services to operationalize the system.

Director of Fire & Emergency Services Chukhu Apa urged the citizens to avail the services under the Ease of Doing Business initiative to ensure seamless, transparent, and efficient service delivery.

Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park CEO Tabe Haidar appreciated IGP Appa, SP (Fire) John Pada, station officer Buru Mali and other officers of the department for implementing the system.