ITANAGAR, 6 May: A three-day national workshop on “The Role of Devanagari Script in Tribal Language Writing of Arunachal Pradesh” began here on Wednesday, drawing scholars, linguists, and policymakers to deliberate on script standardization and the future of tribal language writing systems in the state.

Speaking at the inaugural session, education minister Passang Dorjee Sona advised caution in implementing Devanagari-based textbooks in mother tongues, as Roman script-based materials are already in use or under preparation. He emphasized the need for careful coordination among stakeholders to avoid confusion and ensure smooth transition.

The minister expressed his appreciation for the initiative and assured government support for constructive outcomes of the workshop.

The workshop is being organized by the Central Hindi Directorate, Ministry of Education, GoI, in collaboration with the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust, Itanagar.

Prof. Hitendra Kumar Mishra assured full support from the Central Hindi Directorate in incorporating new alphabets or symbols into the Devanagari script wherever required to represent the distinct sounds of Tani languages.

Prof. Mishra, also chairman of the Scientific and Technical Terminology Commission, welcomed recommendations from local language experts for necessary script modifications.

Dr. Joram Begi highlighted the historical evolution of scripts used in Tani languages. He noted that although the modified Roman script has been adopted for writing tribal languages of the Tani communities, it continues to struggle in accurately representing their unique phonetic features. He emphasized that the scientific structure of the Devanagari script offers promising possibilities for effectively capturing these sounds.

Dr. Lisa Lomdak, associate professor at the Department of Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies, Rajiv Gandhi University, elaborated on the extensive efforts of the Council of Nyishi Language Research and Training in developing syllabi and textbooks for Nyibu Nyigam Yirko (the Gurukul system of schools in Arunachal Pradesh) in the Nyishi language.

Her presentation underscored the importance of identifying and standardizing common phonetic elements across different Nyishi-speaking regions.

The workshop also featured two technical sessions.

The first session was conducted by Prof. Tribhuwan Nath Shukla, retired professor at Jabalpur University, who spoke on the origin, nomenclature, and key features of the Devanagari script.

The second session, led by Dr. Giamnia Baki Garam, included a detailed presentation highlighting the complexities of the modified Roman script and its limitations in representing the unique phonetic characteristics of Tani languages.