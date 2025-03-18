Outreach session on NCDs conducted at Raj Bhavan

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: The Itanagar Capital Region District Health Society conducted an outreach session on non-communicable diseases (NCD) under the National Programme for Prevention & Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

A large number of people, including the officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan, attended the programme. Health checks and counselling were carried out during the session.

Senior Medical Officer of the Raj Bhavan dispensary, Dr Jennifer Tayeng informed that the initiative aims to enhance awareness, promote early diagnosis, and ensure better management of NCDs within the community. She highlighted the importance of early screening using the community-based assessment checklist – a tool designed for early detection of NCDs – and emphasised the creation and linking of Ayushman Bharat health accounts with the NCD portal, which enables individuals to access and share their digital health records seamlessly with healthcare providers. (Raj Bhavan)