ANSU welcomes introduction masscomm course in colleges

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) welcomed the state government’s decision to introduce mass communication course in two colleges of the state.

“The recent sanctioning and formal incorporation of mass communication course at Dera Natung Government College in Itanagar and JN College in Pasighat marks a seminal advancement in expanding the academic landscape and fortifying the epistemic edifice of our state,” ANSU general secretary Mai Aram Camder said in a press release.

Camder said that the institutionalisation of this pivotal discipline was one of the main points of his manifesto while he was vying for the position of general secretary of the ANSU.

“The government’s alacrity in responding to the exigent academic needs of students underscores its steadfast commitment to a progressive, inclusive, and dynamically evolving educational paradigm,” the student leader said.

He lauded the Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) for its assiduous

efforts in championing this matter with the state government and conscientiously tracking its progression.

“The relentless advocacy and persistent engagement by RGUSU in safeguarding and amplifying student-centric academic imperatives merit commendation,” it said.

The union lauded Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Education Minister PD Sona for their unwavering dedication to the proliferation of educational opportunities and their perspicacious acknowledgement of students’ aspiration.

“Their unwavering focus on the augmentation of higher education frameworks and curricular diversification shall indubitably leave an indelible imprint on the intellectual fabric of our state. The student fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh shall remain eternally indebted to this monumental policy intervention,” the release said.