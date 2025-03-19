Govt is for overhauling education system: Mein

BOLENG, 18 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday said that the state government’s main focus in the current year is ‘Investing in human capital’, with a focus to overhaul the education system.

Mein said this while attending the 5th Siang Unying Giidi Festival at the Giidi ground here, along with Education Minister PD Sona.

Mein asserted that no stone would be left unturned for the development of the education system in the state. He informed that Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated to the education department for this purpose and “if needed, more fund will be allocated in order to bring the much-desired transformation in the education system of the state.”

Highlighting the state budget, he said that the budget aims to take along all the sections of the society, including women, youths, children “and the last man in the society.”

Mein emphasised the role of Unying Giidi festival in promoting nature conservation and biodiversity.

Stressing the need of preserving the region’s rich environment, Mein urged the Adi community to uphold their ancestral commitment to sustainability by protecting natural resources.

Mein added that this festival should be recognised as a conservation festival, celebrating the arrival of spring and the beginning of the new cultivation season.

He also encouraged the younger generation to embrace the festival’s deeper significance, which reflects the Adi community’s profound respect for nature and their shared responsibility to safeguard it for future generations.

He said that “we tribals are nature dwellers and we have lived in harmony with nature since time immemorial. We must maintain this legacy with collective efforts and should preserve the nature for future generations.”

Mein sought blessings from Nanyi Me:té for peace, prosperity, and harmony, further praying for divine guidance towards a future of unity and wellbeing for all.

The DCM thanked Panchayat Raj Minister Ojing Tasing for the invitation and applauded the organisers and the people of Boleng for their dedication to preserve their rich cultural legacy.

The festival showcased vibrant cultural performances, including a mithun fight (hobo molik), mega dance, Tapu (war dance), and traditional folk performances by DPYK Boleng, reflecting the region’s rich heritage.

The dignitaries also visited the Mihum Kumhung Museum, which provides a deep insight into the history of the Adi community through its collection of artifacts, pottery, costumes, and archival photographs. They also visited indigenous stalls showcasing intricately handcrafted textiles, traditional ornaments, and delicious local delicacies.

Later, the DCM along with Tasing took a review meeting with the district administration and HoDs of Siang district at the DC office.

He reviewed the status of various schemes implemented in the district.

He asked DC PN Thungon and the HoDs to prepare a master plan for the district headquarters. He said that he would take up the matter with the CM and discuss with the Planning Department for further course of action. (DCM’s PR Cell)