Consumer awareness prog organised

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 18 Mar: The Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs (LMCA) Department organised an exhibition and an awareness programme at the Thubchog Gatsel Ling monastery here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering of shopkeepers, monks and public, LMCA Assistant Controller Tasso Gurro said, “Non-standard products can be hazardous to health and wealth,” as spurious products provide spurious satisfaction.

He spoke also on MRP, standard and non-standard commodities, weights and measurements, third party certification, discount and misleading advertisements, and lodging of grievances at district, state and national levels.

Circle Officer Phuntso Tashi asked the market community to get rid of spurious products and cheating, saying that “you are the persons who aredirectly linked with the products you are selling. You have to face legal consequences.”

He urged the shopkeepers to be honest and earn the customers’ goodwill.

Further elaboration was made during the exhibition by the CO and the assistant controller.