Drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: The Chimpu police recently arrested two drug peddlers, identified as Achung Pangtha @ Panwang Pangtha (22), a resident of Sunkhu Habi village in Changlang district, and Ashi Pansa @ Phungpha Pansa (19), a resident of Kamoi in Longding district.

Based on reliable information, personnel of the Chimpu police station intercepted the duo, who were travelling on two two-wheelers, at the Chimpu check gate.

“On observing suspicious behaviour, necessary legal formalities under the NDPS Act were followed. Itanagar SDPO DSP Kengo Dirchi and Special Judicial Magistrate First Class (Narcotics) Oli Koyu were informed

and present during the search, along with independent witnesses,” the police informed in a release.

While 10.80 grams of suspected heroin, along with 11 insulin syringes, Rs 2,720 in cash and a bike were seized from the possession of Pangtha, a scooter was seized from Pansa’s possession.

A case [u/s 21(b)/27A/29 NDPS Act] was registered at the Chimpu police station and it was endorsed to SI Tamo Bakhang for investigation.

During preliminary interrogation, Pangtha admitted to procuring the drug from one Rohit Da of Rajgarh, Assam, for Rs 45,000. “He is a habitual drug peddler and mastermind of drug distribution in Itanagar, while Ashi Pansa played a supporting role, acting as an advance party to monitor police movement on NH415,” the release said.

“Notably, both of the arrested accused persons belong to police families. Phopan Pangtha (father of Achung Pangtha) and Mancham Pansa (father of Ashi Pansa) are serving as head constables (SG) in the 1st AAP battalion, Chimpu, and reside in private kutcha line in BN Colony, Chimpu,” it said.

Both accused have been arrested and they will be produced before the court for a three-day police remand, the release said, adding that efforts are underway to arrest Rohit from Assam to dismantle the supply chain.