ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Workers Union (AAPWU) has called off its proposed dharna which had been scheduled to be organised in the ICR and other districts on 19 March.

It has also called off its proposed two-day tools-down strike on 25-26 March, following the fulfillment of some of its demands.

In a letter to the chief minister, the union on Tuesday stated that the government has fulfilled four out of its 10 demands.