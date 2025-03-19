Legal education crucial for a progressive society: Jini

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: Law Minister Kento Jini emphasised the crucial role of legal education in shaping a just and progressive society.

Attending the 4th annual College Week celebration at Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College in Jote, Jini stressed the need to nurture a culture of legal awareness and integrity, urging the students to uphold justice and serve the society diligently.

Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek also attended the programme and spoke on the importance of legal education.

General secretary of the college, Yumlam Kame, highlighted key challenges faced by the college, including the lack of books in the library and the absence of an auditorium for moot court sessions and other academic functions.

Responding to these concerns, both Jini and Vivek assured the students of their commitment to addressing these issues at the earliest.

As part of the celebration, a plantation drive was also conducted under the supervision of YMCR convener Pali Techi Tara, aligning with the theme ‘Go green, go clean’. The initiative aimed to promote environmental consciousness and sustainability among the students.