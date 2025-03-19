Tayeng inaugurates 1st Babu Okep Tayeng Memorial Mega Inter-Village Cricket Tournament

MEBO, 18 Mar: Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng inaugurated the first Babu Okep Tayeng Memorial Mega Inter-Village Cricket Tournament, 2025 in Ngopok village in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The inaugural match was played between Borguli Cricket Club and Bolik Cricket Club, in which the former defeated the latter by 8 wickets.

Twenty teams from across the Adi belts are participating in the tournament, themed ‘Adi for a drug-free society’.

The winning team will be awarded Rs 70,000 along with a trophy, while the runner-up will be given Rs 35,000 and a trophy.

Okep Tayeng (1908-1990) was a visionary leader and dedicated his life for the welfare of the Adi community.

A WW-II veteran, renowned author, and educator, Tayeng translated the Four Gospels into Adi, authored A Primer in Adi-Padam, and promoted sustainable agriculture practices.

Chief patron Dr Dangi Perme highlighted late Tayeng’s life, achievements and his contribution to the society.

Tournament organising chairman Nogor Megu said that the next edition of the tournament will be open to all.