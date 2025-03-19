TLMs distributed among GUPS

CHONGKHAM, 18 Mar: Essential teaching learning materials (TLM), ceiling fans, whiteboards, water filters, etc, were distributed to seven Government Upper Primary Schools (GUPS) as part of a programme to improve education quality here in Namsai district on Tuesday.

The programme was jointly organised by the deputy director school of education office, Namsai, the Namsai deputy commissioner, and Adhyayan Quality Education Foundation, with support from GE CSR Foundation.

The initiative, part of the broader systemic school improvement program (SSIP), aimed to enhance the learning environment and ensure active and engaged learning for students in the aspirational district.

Speaking on the occasion, DC CR Khampa underscored the importance of leveraging various government interventions to improve educational standards. He urged all stakeholders, including teachers, parents, and community members, to work in collaboration to ensure the success of these initiatives. He reiterated the state government’s dedication to providing quality education, and encouraged schools to utilise the incentives effectively to enhance learning outcomes.

District Planning Officer Keshab Sarmah emphasised the administration’s commitment to ensuring the proper implementation of educational programmes. He stressed the importance of teachers fulfilling their duties diligently, highlighting that “professional satisfaction stems from dedicated service.”

DDSE Dr Pokdey Yomgam in his address highlighted the department’s focus on improving teacher attendance and ensuring robust performance tracking. He stated that efforts are underway to accurately record teacher performance, enabling appropriate actions to be taken to maintain and improve educational standards.

“This emphasis on accountability underscores the commitment to ensuring effective teaching and learning in the region,” he added.

The programme was attended also by Chongkham Block Education Officer Suwinwai Longkan and Adhyayan Quality Education Foundation associate Taniskha Lokhonary. (DIPRO)