Training in homestay hospitality concludes

AALO, 18 Mar: A two-day training programme on ‘Homestay hospitality and cultural guide training of Siang belt’ concluded here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

The programme was attended by various homestay entrepreneurs and tourist guides from West Siang, Shi-Yomi, Leparada, East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang and Lower Siang districts.

Resource persons from Tata Strive, Hindustan Times CX head Surab Shukla, and Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam imparted training on the scopes of homestay hospitality, tourism guide, and various other aspects of tourism during the programme.

Addressing the valedictory function, West Siang DC Mamu Hage highlighted the scopes of homestay in the Siang belt, saying that “we have pristine natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, and your warm hospitality will attract domestic as well as foreign tourists.”

District Tourism Officer TK Kopak advised the trainees to utilise the knowledge they gained from the resource persons.

Sonam assured the participants that her department would help and guide the trainees wherever necessary.

Raj Basu from the Tourism Department and travel entrepreneur Prasanjit Sharma also imparted training.

Altogether 125 trainees, including youths and women, benefitted from the programme. (DIPRO)