RGU celebrates World Social Work Day

RONO HILLS, 18 Mar: The social work department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) celebrated the World Social Work Day (WSWD) here on Tuesday, with this year’s theme, ‘Strengthening intergenerational solidarity for enduring wellbeing’.

The event was coordinated by the department’s students, with the head of the department delivering the inaugural address on the significance of strengthening inter generational solidarity for enduring wellbeing.

Faculty members also shared their views on the occasion. The event was attended by teaching assistants, research scholars, and students from both the BSW and MSW programmes, all of whom actively participated in the celebration.

The programme aimed to recognise the invaluable contributions of social workers and promote intergenerational solidarity as a key to fostering enduring wellbeing. This was achieved through a variety of events, activities, and engagement opportunities designed to unite individuals from different generations.

“The weeklong celebration, running from 18 to 22 March, includes several activities such as an intergenerational dialogue, HIV/AIDS awareness and screening, a flash mob celebrating the WSWD theme, WSWD-2025 poster-making and showcasing, an expert panel discussion, a community outreach initiative empowering through the ‘Connect’programme, and a social media campaign inviting participation with the hashtags #WSWD2025 and #IntergenerationalSolidarity,” the university informed in a release.

The WSWD, observed annually on the third Tuesday of March, honours the vital role of social workers in addressing societal challenges and promoting social justice, human rights, and environmental sustainability. This year’s theme emphasises the importance of fostering care, respect, and collaboration across generations to build resilient communities, sustain the environment, and share wisdom for a better future, it said.