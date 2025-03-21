DLMC meeting held in Bomdila

BOMDILA, 20 Mar: West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar emphasised on proper implementation of the Chief Minister’s 25 Action Points, during a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting she chaired here on Wednesday.

The DC also reviewed various projects, and directed the participating departments to prepare realistic action plans and ensure implementation of projects within the given timeline.

The participating departments presented their progress and achievements through presentations.

Administrative officers, HoDs, the ZPC, ZPMs, PRI leaders, and other officials participated in the meeting. (DIPRO)