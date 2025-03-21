CRISIL Foundation team visits Tawang

[Prem Chetry]

TAWANG, 20 Mar: A team of CRISIL Foundation, Delhi, led by its COO Maya Vengurlerker, completed a two-day ‘monitoring and handholding visit’ to Tawang district on Thursday, strengthening the team of the Centre for Financial Literacy (CFL) here.

The COO expressed appreciation for the work of the staff of Tawang district in reaching out to the people living in remote villages and creating awareness on financial literacy, helping them avail digital facilities.

The COO and her team interacted with the staffersand officials of the CFLs in Tawang and Jang, and encouraged them to connect more people digitally.

At Gongkhar village, the team interacted with the villagers and elucidated the advantages of digital services, which are easy as well as mandatory for all.

Tawang CFL Centre Manager Rinchen Sangye said, “We have been working to create financial literacy, mainly in remote areas. We create awareness on personal budget, financial plan, internet and digital banking, government and public sector undertaking savings and insurance policies, and digital fraudulence.”