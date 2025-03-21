RGU secures first prize in poster-making competition at AIU VCs’ conference

RONO HILLS, 20 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here secured the first prize in the poster-making competition on ‘Best practices in protection, preservation and promotion of indigenous culture’ at the Association of Indian Universities’ (AIU) East Zone Vice Chancellors’ (VC) Conference, held at JIS University, Kolkata, West Bengal, from 18-19 March.

RGU Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak, who attended the conference, congratulated the entire RGU fraternity, and expressed pride in the institution’s unwavering commitment to preserving indigenous culture and fostering holistic education.

The award recognises RGU’s outstanding commitment to safeguarding and promoting indigenous culture, practices, and endangered languages through its Centre for Endangered Languages, under RGU’s Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies.

Commending the dedicated efforts of the RGU team, Registrar Dr NT Rikam said that the VCs’ conference was “a testimony to the university’s unwavering commitment to promoting academic excellence and preserving cultural heritage.” He emphasised that RGU’s achievement reflects “a dynamic blend of academic rigour, community engagement, and sustainable development.”