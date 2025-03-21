Field day on quinoa organised

BASAR, 20 Mar: Twenty-five tribal farmers participated in a field day on quinoa cultivation, organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), through the All-India Coordinated Research Network on Potential Crops (AICRN-PC)here in Leparada district on Thursday.

Quinoa is a globally acclaimed, climate-resilient, nutrient-rich crop, and is emerging as a game-changer for the farming communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

AICRN-PC principal investigator Dr Raghuveer Singh led the session, emphasising quinoa’s superior protein content, essential amino acids, and economic viability. He demonstrated integrated pest management techniques, equipping the farmers with sustainable, eco-friendly solutions to enhance productivity and crop health.

“Incorporating quinoa into traditional farming systems can combat malnutrition, boost farm incomes, and fortify food security amid climate uncertainties,” Dr Singh said.

The event aligned with the national effort to diversify cropping systems and promote resilient agriculture in the state. With the growing market demand for quinoa, tribal farmers see it as a lucrative and sustainable alternative to conventional crops, the ICAR informed in a release.

“Engaged discussions, live field demonstrations, and farmer interactions made the field day an enriching experience, igniting enthusiasm among participants to adopt quinoa farming,” it added.