4.497 kg cannabis seized, 4 arrested

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: In a major crackdown on interstate drug trafficking, the Chimpu police seized 4.497 kgs of cannabis (ganja) and arrested four individuals linked to an organised drug network operating from Assam.

On 17 March, during a routine naka checking at the Chimpu check post, the police intercepted a Yamaha RayZ scooter (AR-07-5985), carrying 1.440 kg of cannabis hidden under the seat. Two individuals -Lijom Dulom (20) of Sikarijo, Upper Subansiri district, and Bhai Dobin alias Tumjum (19), of Airport Colony, Upper Subansiri – both residing in Chimpu-I village, were arrested.

During interrogation, they revealed that they had procured the contraband from Tokobari, Assam, leading to a follow-up operation.

On 20 March, based on intelligence inputs, the police arrested two more individuals – Narayan Mahanand (25) and Sanjay Kumar (23), both residents of Boroi Bagan, Biswanath, Assam. The operation also led to the seizure of 3.057 kgs of cannabis, two mobile phones, and a Yamaha FZS motorcycle (AS-32A-5431). A case [u/s 20(b)(ii)(B) & 27-A of the NDPS Act] has been registered at the Chimpu police station in this regard, and further investigation is underway to apprehend the main supplier.

The operation was carried out by Inspector N Nishant, SIs T Bakhang, T Nabam and SK Jha, ASIsManish Kumar and G Sangey, Head Constables J Romin and G Padu, and Lady Head Constable N Sora, with support from the Chimpu-Gohpur Market Committee and the Chimpu Youth Organisation. It was led by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, and probationer IPS officers Vibu Krishna and Vivek Maurya, under the supervision of Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.