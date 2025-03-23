Indian Army promotes tradition games

PASIGHAT, 22 Mar: A four-day indigenous games event organised by the Indian Army, in collaboration with the local community, during the Unying Aran festival at Gidi Notko here in East Siang concluded on Thursday.

It was an initiative of the Army under its Operation Sadbhavana to promote the traditional indigenous games and sports of Arunachal.

A total of 1,000 locals participated in archery, tug of war, bamboo climbing, and bamboo walk competitions during the four-day event.

East Siang DC and senior officials from the Sigar military station gave away the prizes to the winners during the closing ceremony of the Unying A:ran Spring Festival on Friday evening.

Earlier, on 17 March, DCM Chowna Mein had inaugurated the four-day event.

During the Unying Aran Spring Festival, Army personnel from the Sigar military station also set up a ‘Know your Army’ stall, showcasing Army equipment, to promote the spirit of patriotism among the local youths and students. (DIPRO)