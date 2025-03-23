AP QueerStation member attends MHI’s peer support training

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: TR Nending, a transgender man and member of the AP QueerStation,participated in a Mariwala Health Initiative (MHI)-conducted queer peer support group training in Goa recently.

The three-day training, held from 19 to 21 March, brought together professionals and community members from across India to strengthen mental health support within queer spaces.

The training, led by expert psychologists and peer supporters, covered crucial topics such as suicide prevention, counselling for distressed individuals, recognising signs of emotional distress, and improving access to safe mental health resources.

Over 40 individuals representing NGOs and collective support groups from various states participated in the training, which was facilitated by chief adviser and training team lead at MHI, Shruti Chakravarty and consultants at MHI, Pooja Nair and Gauri Shringarpure.

Also representing AP QueerStation in the event was its founder, Sawang Wangchha, who appreciated the MHI’s initiative and emphasised that such peer support programmes not only equip participants with essential safety tools and counselling techniques but also provide a vital platform for connecting with fellow activists from different states.

The Mariwala Health Initiative is a funding and advocacy organisation dedicated to mental health, with a strong emphasis on inclusivity, accessibility, and social justice.