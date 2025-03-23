YMCR celebrates World Water Day with river cleaning drive

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), in collaboration with Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited,celebrated the World Water Day with a river cleaning drive and placard-making competition here on Saturday.

The event aimed at raising awareness about the importance of preserving rivers

and glaciers, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, where major river systems are fed by Himalayan glaciers.

The participants removed plastic waste and debris from the Energy Park stretch of the Yagamso river.

The placard-making competition, under the theme ‘Save river, save life’, saw enthusiastic participation of students and youths.

The top three winners received gift hampers and tree saplings, symbolising their commitment to a greener future.

YMCR general secretary Dr Prem T Loda emphasised the local relevance of this year’s World Water Day theme, highlighting the connection between glacier preservation and the region’s ecosystem, agriculture, and way of life. He urged the community to act as stewards of the fragile environment to ensure a thriving natural heritage for future generations.

DIPROs add: In East Siang district, the Sigar military station hosted an event to celebrate the World Water Day, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of water conservation.

The event brought together students of the Government Primary School in Mebo, along with their parents, who participated in various informative and creative activities.

Quiz and painting competitions were held on the occasion, which tested the students’ knowledge of water-related issues.

In Tawang district, Dirang (W/Kameng)-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY), in collaboration with the Tawang Krishi Vigyan Kendra, celebrated the day by organising an awareness programme on scientific rearing of highland animals for the tribal farmers of Tawang.

The event, held in Lembardung area, witnessed the participation of 100 tribal livestock farmers from various villages.

NRCY principal scientist Dr D Medhi introduced the farmers to advanced scientific feeding and breeding techniques to enhance the productivity of highland animals. He also emphasised the importance of hygiene in milk production, value-addition of livestock products, and essential healthcare practices, especially during the winter months.

NRCY Senior Technical Officer Dr Ninad Bhattprovided insights into reproductive and health management strategies, and encouraged the farmers to adopt modern technologies developed by the NRCY for improved economic returns and livelihood security, while Dr CK Singh urged the farmers to collaborate with the institute for establishing a value chain for yak and yak-cattle hybrid products, along with exploring marketing opportunities to make yak husbandry more profitable.

A key highlight of the event was the emphasis on the World Water Day’s theme, focusing on glacier preservation, forest conservation, and judicious water usage to sustain livestock farming in high-altitude regions.

The participating farmers received concentrate yak feed, gumboots, tarpaulins, and mineral mixtures, along with essential veterinary supplies.