Former AAPSU leader joins BJP

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Former AAPSU leader Tanya Agu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district on Saturday, in the presence of state BJP president Kaling Moyong, Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini, MLA Zignoo Namchoom, former minister Taba Tedir, and others.

Talking to this reporter, Agu said that the BJP is the largest political party in the world and has enormous potential to transform the modern Arunachal society by injecting growth and development.

“The phenomenal growth witnessed in the last decade is a reassuring testimony of the party,” he said.

“The party, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has ushered in a new era of governance that is discernibly setting Arunachal Pradesh on an unprecedented trajectory of progress and prosperity,” he said.

Hailing from Linia village in Paramputu circle of Keyi Panyor district, Agu completed his postgraduation (master of arts) from Rajiv Gandhi University in 2013. Agu served as the AAPSU spokesperson from 2013 to 2016, and also contested for the post of the AAPSU president in 2016, by was defeated by Hawa Bagang.

Other former AAPSU leaders who joined the BJP are Ojing Tasing (transport minister), former information commissioner Gumjum Haider, former AAPSU president Hawa Bagang, advocate Nabam Jallow, Marli Kamki, Byabang Taj, Takam Tatung, Gokar Basar, and Tadar Dominic.

Reacting to Agu’s joining the BJP, ACF secretary-general James Techi Tara said that “pooling of Christian leaders in the BJP at this point, when the APFRA is going on, is an attempt to create disintegration and groupism amid the communities.” Agu also holds an executive position in the Nyishi Baptist Church Council.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Techi Necha saidthat anyone’s joining the party is a personal choice.

“There is no question of religious division when an individual joins the party,” he said, and added that joining the BJP has nothing to do with the APFRA.