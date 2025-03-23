AR dedicates toilet block for women in village

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAYANG, 22 Mar: The Spear Corps of the Assam Rifles (AR) dedicated a toilet block for women in Nayang village in Miao circle of Changlang district on Saturday.

The initiative, undertaken under Operation Sadbhavana, aims to address critical sanitation needs and improve hygiene, dignity, and overall wellbeing of the local rural women.

Sanitation remains a fundamental aspect of public health and safety of women, particularly in rural and remote areas. The newly constructed toilet block will provide clean, secure, and accessible facilities, mitigating longstanding challenges faced by the women of Nayang village. This initiative is a step towards ensuring privacy, preventing health hazards, and fostering a sense of dignity among the local women.

With limited sanitation infrastructure in remote areas, women often face discomfort, safety concerns, and health risks due to inadequate toilet facilities. Recognising this need, the AR took the step to construct this dedicated women’s sanitation unit.

The event witnessed participation of local villagers, community leaders, and representatives of AR. The villagers expressed appreciation for the project, acknowledging its long-term benefits for women’s health, hygiene, and overall wellbeing.