Stage set for final round of Tadar Tang football

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: The zonal rounds of the 20th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (SLFT) concluded on Saturday with the top three teams from each zone qualifying for the final round.

The qualified teams for the final round are Changlang, Namsai, and Lower Dibang Valley from Zone 1; East Siang, Siang, and West Siang from Zone 2; Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, and Keyi Panyor from Zone 3; and Capital Complex, East Kameng, and Bichom from Zone 4.

In Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley secured their place in the final round by defeating Tirap 2-0.

Namsai continued their impressive form with a 2-0 victory over Lohit.

In the final match of Zone 1, Dibang Valley edged past Anjaw 4-3 in a dramatic contest.

In Nari, Shi-Yomi secured a crucial 2-0 win over Lower Siang.

A goalless draw between Siang

and Upper Siang was enough for Siang to qualify for the final round.

West Siang sealed their spot with a commanding 3-1 win over Leparada.

In Daporijo, Kra Daadi maintained their dominance with a 2-1 victory over Kurung Kumey.

Lower Subansiri displayed their strength by defeating Kamle 4-0, while Keyi Panyor ensured their qualification by overcoming APPSCB 3-1.

The final day of Zone 4 in Tawang featured competitive clashes, including a goalless draw between Capital Complex and East Kameng.

Bichom demonstrated their strength with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Pakke-Kessang.

The last match of the zone was a thrilling nine-goal encounter, where Tawang emerged victorious over West Kameng with a 5-4 scoreline.

With the conclusion of the zonal rounds, the stage is now set for the final round of the tournament, where the 12 qualified teams will be joined by the defending champion, Papum Pare, making it a total of 13 teams who will be competing for the coveted trophy.

The final round of the tournament is scheduled from 1 to 10 April at Golden Jubilee Stadium, Yupia, and RG Stadium, Naharlagun.