Guv reiterates need to strengthen security along LAC

LIKABALI, 22 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik reiterated the importance of strengthening security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) through technological advancements and active community involvement.

He said this while addressing the final session of the two-day biennial seminar organised by the Spearhead division of the Indian Army here in Lower Siang district on Saturday. The seminar was titled ‘Resurgent Arunachal: Integrated development and security approach’, and it focused on the

state’s strategic significance and socioeconomic diversity.

In his address the governor highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’ sensitive and strategically vital borders, and the need for constant vigilance due to its proximity to neighbouring countries.

Highlighting the intersection of security and development, the governor said that Arunachal “stands at a crucial juncture where both aspects must work in synergy to ensure a prosperous future.” He underscored the role of integrating local communities with security forces, fostering mutual trust, and adopting a collaborative approach to safeguarding the borders.

The governor outlined the state’s vision for growth, which includes modernising governance, improving the quality of life, and promoting inclusive and sustainable development. He stressed the significance of strengthening local administrations and encouraging community participation in decision-making to deepen democracy.

Highlighting the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme, Parnaik noted that it aims to provide essential facilities to border villages, ensuring development at the grassroots level. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts between the state administration, the armed forces, and local communities to make these villages self-sufficient and vibrant.

The governor described the event as a crucial platform for discussing the region’s history and transformation, “and the strategic role of information warfare, laying the foundation for future initiatives.”

The two-day seminar featured discussions on various themes, including Puranic connections, cultural interactions, ancient trade routes, the evolution of tribal society, and the transformation dynamics of Arunachal. Topics such as Operation Sadbhavana, crisis management, cultural sensitivity, inclusivity, and the role of media in narrative-building were also deliberated. (Raj Bhavan)