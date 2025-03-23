Training prog on poultry husbandry

BASAR, 22 Mar: Twelve farmers from Leparada and Upper Subansiri districts participated in a three-day hands-on training programme on ‘Sustainable poultry husbandry practices for livelihood improvement of tribal farmers of Arunachal Pradesh’, organised by the ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre here in Leparada district from 20-22 March.

During the programme, ICAR AP Head (i/c) Dr Doni Jini gave a detailed presentation on scientific management of poultry birds “starting from day-old till production.”

Animal science expert Dr Bali Yomgam delivered a presentation on brooding and candling of egg for hatching, while agroforestry scientist Rajesh A Alone gave a lecture on important forages under free range poultry production system, and soil and water conservation scientist Ashwini Suryawnshi gave a presentation on soil conservation measures to be taken under semi-intensive poultry production.

IMD Technical Officer Dr Kaushik Bhagawati spoke on the effect of weather on poultry production, and YP-II Dr Rajesh Khan spoke on scientific maize production for poultry feed.

This was followed by practical demonstration ofbrooding, feeding, watering, vaccination and candling of eggs at the KVK poultry farm in Bame.