World Poetry Day celebrated at RGU

RONO HILLS, 22 Mar: The Literary Activities Club of the English department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) jointly celebrated the World Poetry Day at RGU amid a packed gathering of literary lovers on Friday.

As many as 50 participants, consisting of students, scholars, and faculty members, recited self-composed poems in diverse languages in RGU’s conventional hall.

RGU Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayakhighlighted the significance of the World Poetry Day, saying that “poetry is the medium of powerful expression.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam said that “literary events of this kind accelerate the creative and intellectual growth of the students as well as the community.”

Faculties Dean Prof SS Singh highlighted the impact of literature in the society through celebrating the World Poetry Day.

APLS general secretary and journalist Mukul Pathak said: “Arunachal Pradesh is the land of poetry,having mountains, falls, and turbulent rivers.” He expressed hope that Arunachal would produce more and more poets in the near future. He recited an Assamese poem during the celebration.

Earlier, RGU’s English HoD Dr KC Mishra briefed the participants on the significance of the World Poetry Day celebration.

The celebration became more meaningful in the presence of noted poet and Padma Shri awardee Mamang Dai.

In her speech, Dai briefed the audience on “the historical perspective on poetry and cultural significance, before reciting her poems, which mesmerised the audience,” the APLS informed in a release.

Her presence inspired the students towards ‘Start writing and keep writing’ – the motto of the APLS.

Dr Bompi Riba and Dr Doyir Ete also spoke on the occasion.

The multilingual recitation session was initiated by Dr Bompi Riba with an English poem recitation, while RN Koley recited a Bengali poem.

Prominent poet Nomi Gumro recited two poems from her book published by the APLS.

All the participants of were given books and certificates.