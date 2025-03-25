Raja seeks early completion of Donyi Polo Airport terminal bldg

NEW DELHI, 24 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja sought union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu’s intervention for early completion of the permanent terminal building of Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi.

Raja, along with state BJP president Kaling Moyong, called on the union minister here on Monday to discuss various important issues related to the state’s aviation sector.

Responding to matters related to introduction of daily flights to and from Itanagar/Delhi, including morning/evening schedules; immediate connecting flights from Kolkata/New Delhi to other cities/towns; services to the southern parts by extending the existing flights via Guwahati; and controlling the abnormally high airfare, the union minister assured that new flights with services to the southern parts would be “taken care of for implementation simultaneously with the inauguration of the new terminal building.”

Regarding the abnormally high airfare, the union minister stated that the issue is “under process.”

Naidu directed the member (planning) to ensure inclusion of the provision of an aero bridge in the terminal building of the Donyi Polo Airport for implementation.

Raja further appealed to the union ministry for early construction of a bachelor barracks for security personnel and deployment of CISF at the airport.

He informed that, as a stop-gap arrangement, the state government has deployed its police personnel for the airport till deployment of CISF by the AAI, which has still not happened.

Naidu on his part gave specific directions to the AAI for early construction of bachelor barracks vis-à-vis deployment of CISF personnel.

Raja also advocated early installation of instrument landing system (ILS) facilities at the Tezu airport and for considering extension of the runway of the airport to suit landing/taking off of bigger flights like Airbus 320 to enhance air connectivity, “keeping in mind the growing scopes of passengers and tourists.”

On the construction of new ALGs/airports in Richi near Daporijo and Tarmoba (Kombo) near Aalo, Raja requested Naidu to ask the AAI to conduct the obstacle limitation surfaces (OLS) survey and final feasibility studies of both the sites to take forward the proposals.

On the construction of ALG in Dirang (Zimthumng) and reactivation of old the ALG in Anini (Alinye), the union minister asked the AAI to “work out together with the IAF to finalise the master plan, provisioning all the required infrastructures for civil and defence use/operations.”

Responding to Raja’s request to consider the proposals already submitted to the ministry for heliports in Koloriang, Anini, Tawang, Deomali, Seppa and Nacho for improving helicopter connectivity under UDAN 5.2, the union minister requested for submitting a comprehensive proposal for the same.

During the discussion, Naidu informed Raja that Arunachal being a potential tourist destination, his ministry, along with the FICCI proposes to organise the 3rd North East Aviation Summit in Itanagar on 5 September, and requested for availing the opportunity for enhancing air connectivity in the state.

Earlier in the day, Raja and Moyong led a delegation comprising the chief councillor and councillors of the Pasighat Municipal Council, along with the town planning director and the UD EE, who met union Urban Affairs Minister Manoharlal Khattar and requested for early consideration of the proposal related to development of Guminnagar under incubation of eight new cities under the 15th Finance Commission Grants.

The union minister on his part assured that he would extend all possible support to Arunachal in redeveloping the existing cities and towns with all modern amenities, keeping in mind its strategic importance.

Later, they also met union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Minority & Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.